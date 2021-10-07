Carmignac Gestion Makes New $31.18 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

Shares of ZM traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.84 and its 200-day moving average is $332.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.11 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $70,880,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,736 shares of company stock valued at $75,055,389 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

