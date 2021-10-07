Carmignac Gestion Raises Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. GDS makes up 2.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned 1.26% of GDS worth $184,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GDS by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

