Carmignac Gestion Raises Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 301.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,109 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.37% of Sunnova Energy International worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

NYSE NOVA traded up $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 46,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

