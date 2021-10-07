Carmignac Gestion Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $44.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,795.87. 62,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,506.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.