Carmignac Gestion Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $131,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 144.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

COST stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The stock has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.