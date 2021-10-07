Carmignac Gestion Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,364 shares during the quarter. Novavax accounts for 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.61% of Novavax worth $97,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.74. 89,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $874,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,627 shares of company stock worth $34,359,329. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

