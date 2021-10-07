Carmignac Gestion Sells 126,914 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,914 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 3.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.33% of Anthem worth $303,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 23.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,223,000 after acquiring an additional 328,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $12.64 on Thursday, reaching $382.72. 27,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,110. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day moving average of $379.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

