Carmignac Gestion Sells 177,866 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 177,866 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.26% of Lululemon Athletica worth $121,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

LULU traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.92. 15,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.57. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

