Carmignac Gestion Sells 62,212 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,473,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,212 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 2.60% of Generation Bio worth $39,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 4.53. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,780 shares of company stock worth $6,677,366. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

