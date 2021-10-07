Carmignac Gestion Sells 973,048 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 973,048 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 3.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.37% of Capital One Financial worth $256,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.33. 55,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.