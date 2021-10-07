Carmignac Gestion Takes $211.05 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,246,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,046,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

