Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,058,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,344,000. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.10% of Full Truck Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMM stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,479. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

