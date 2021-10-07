Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 255,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,204,000. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.06% of Square as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth $37,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $12.03 on Thursday, reaching $251.15. 372,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 218.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

