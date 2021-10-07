Carmignac Gestion Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,949,000. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.11% of Twitter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,823,072. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

