Carmignac Gestion Trims Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,257 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.24% of Yandex worth $58,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 47,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.75, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

