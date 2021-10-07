Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593,800 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $20,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,536.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 135,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 636,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,696,305. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

