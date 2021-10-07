Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 1,217,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

CUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

