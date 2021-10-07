Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 733.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,013,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

