Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $104,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $99,664,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2,271.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,652,000 after buying an additional 323,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $3,121,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,884.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,157 shares of company stock valued at $296,744,256 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.04.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $285.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.58. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

