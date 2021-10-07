Casper (CSPR) Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Casper has a market cap of $288.39 million and $73.24 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00096880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00132681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,955.26 or 1.00023515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.51 or 0.06548648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,392,928,017 coins and its circulating supply is 2,346,676,503 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.