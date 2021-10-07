Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $23,716.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00230756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.