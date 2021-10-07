Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $195.67. 122,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

