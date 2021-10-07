Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.47. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 130,892 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

