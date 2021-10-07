CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CDW worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

