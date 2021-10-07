CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CDW worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 54.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 27.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

