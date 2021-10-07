Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after acquiring an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

