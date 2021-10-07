Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of CE opened at $158.84 on Thursday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

