Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $9.27

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.00. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2,203 shares trading hands.

CLBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

