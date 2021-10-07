Celo Price Tops $5.85 on Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $94.89 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $5.85 or 0.00010876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

