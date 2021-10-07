CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,957,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.34% of CEMEX worth $41,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 1,062.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.28.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

