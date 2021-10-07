CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 2%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 52,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,340,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.47.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

