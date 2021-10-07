Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 169,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,718,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cemtrex by 354.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 122,468 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cemtrex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,287,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

