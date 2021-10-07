Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.64. 2,836,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.09.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.