Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 137 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.80) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 125.80 ($1.64).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 95.32 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.20 ($2.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.10.

In other Centamin news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

