Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.23

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 22400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

