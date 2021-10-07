Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 102,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,576. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

