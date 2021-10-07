Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) PT Raised to $7.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s previous close.
CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 102,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,576. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,356 shares of company stock worth $679,637. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.