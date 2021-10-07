Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 3%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $423,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $470,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $776,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $6,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

