Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.89

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as low as C$9.27. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 835,331 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.4400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.64%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

