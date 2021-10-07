Centrality Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $88.31 million and $1.07 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00231523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012359 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

