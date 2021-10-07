CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Shares Purchased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $11,928,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $11,399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $8,389,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $8,192,000.

CFVIU stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

