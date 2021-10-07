CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.