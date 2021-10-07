Chad M. Cohen Sells 5,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADPT stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 627,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,093. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

