Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 1,217,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,211,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £11.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

