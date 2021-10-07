ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,998.00

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, ChangeNOW Token has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChangeNOW Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChangeNOW Token has a market cap of $4.98 million and $5,998.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00064299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00133452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.37 or 1.00159172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.02 or 0.06515179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChangeNOW Token Profile

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,660,980 coins. The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io . ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling ChangeNOW Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeNOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChangeNOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChangeNOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

