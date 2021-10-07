ChartEx Tops One Day Volume of $10,327.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $458,466.96 and $10,327.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

