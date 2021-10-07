Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

