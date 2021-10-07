Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 92,605 shares.The stock last traded at $425.55 and had previously closed at $428.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.26. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chemed by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

