ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after buying an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 181,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,533. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

