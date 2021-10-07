ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 23,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
