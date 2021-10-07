ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 23,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,091,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

