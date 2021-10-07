Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

